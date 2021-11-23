Brief warm-up ahead of Thanksgiving Day rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures trend upward the next couple of days before rain chances return Thursday.

TUESDAY: After a freezing and sub-freezing start, temperatures will rebound into the middle 50s today with full sun.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another night of temperatures near freezing is expected under a clear sky.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine is in store locally and across the Southeast. Highs will reach the low 60s in the afternoon. Regional travel will have no weather issues.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Clouds thicken up in the morning hours, and rain will move into the region in the afternoon and evening hours. Briefly heavy rain is possible, but rain amounts should remain near or under a quarter inch. Highs will reach the 60s before rain develops.

BLACK FRIDAY: Another surge of colder air is set to arrive just in time for early shoppers! Expect temperatures in the 30s to start the day, and despite sunshine, highs will only reach the low 50s.

WEEKEND: Seasonal, dry weather is on tap for both days. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.