Brooksville Alderman decides not to return to administration

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A recently re-elected alderman has decided not to return to his post.

Brooksville Alderman Eddie Henley has informed the rest of the Board and the incoming mayor that he will not be taking his seat when the new administration is sworn in next week.

Henley easily won re-election earlier this month, finishing fourth overall in an 11-person field.

In the letter informing city leaders of his decision, Henley cited not having timely information regarding issues and decisions before the board, which made it difficult to govern effectively.

He also thanked the residents of Brooksville who voted for him for their “trust and support”, calling it an “honor” to serve.

Henley wished Mayor-Elect David Boswell and the new administration success in moving the town forward.

The Board of Aldermen will discuss the process of choosing a replacement at its next meeting.

