Brooksville mayor gives update about city hall being closed

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The mayor of Brooksville came to WCBI to demand we update our story about the city hall being closed for nearly a week.

Mayor Earlie Henley said no person was bonded at Tuesday night’s town council meeting and he still has no idea if they have a bond.

Our information came from a council member who told WCBI that two new clerk hires were bonded and it was confirmed at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Henley also went on to say he was told by the state auditor’s office “not to open the doors” until an employee at city hall had a bond.

He also told WCBI that neither he nor his police chief are responsible for opening the doors of city hall.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X