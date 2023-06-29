Brutal heat towards the end of the month

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Dangerous heat continuing into the weekend, with the heat index ranging from 105 to 115 degrees. Summertime showers and storms will be starting back up for the weekend and continuing throughout the beginning of July.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy! Low temperatures tonight will be slowly falling into the middle 70s. Light cloud coverage, with the chance of seeing a round of showers/storms move NE to SW across MS tonight.

FRIDAY: What could easily be the hottest day of the week . . . High temperatures are heading towards the upper 90s to triple digits, ending the week. The heat index could potentially reach 115 degrees in some spots during the afternoon/early evening. There will be a few extra clouds passing through. More warm temperatures overnight, with lows staying in the middle 70s.

WEEKEND: The middle to upper 90s continue for the beginning of July! The chance for summertime showers and storms return to the forecast. Currently at an approximate 30% chance. Low to middle 70s are expected for the low temps.