Budget season officially underway across the state of MS

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The old saying goes, “Only two things are certain in life, death and taxes”. Today, Lowndes County Supervisors were discussing the latter.

Budget season is officially underway for counties, cities, and school boards across the state.

Supervisors got a briefing from County Tax Assessor Greg Andrews about the assessed value of the county.

Thanks in large part to growing industrial development, the assessed value is increasing.

Getting a look at the funding sources available is the first step in the budgeting process.

Next comes the expense side. County Administrator Jay Fisher will begin talks with department heads about their needs, and then he will meet with Supervisors to prioritize those needs to hammer out a workable spending plan.

“In county government, we really do try to, as best as we can, focus on the main things of what a county government should provide, a simple blocking and tackling, in my opinion. That’s providing good roads, providing public safety, providing things like E-911, and providing some recreation. And, so those are going to be the priority over the next several weeks as they put those together,” said Lowndes Co. Supervisors president Trip Hairston.

Those city and county budgets have to be approved and submitted to the state by September 15.

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