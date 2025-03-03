Building catches fire on ICC campus

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Prompt action by first responders is credited with containing a fire at the main campus of Itawamba Community College.

On Saturday, March 2, a fire was reported in the Administration Building at ICC.

Damage was limited to the interior of the building, and in an area of the breakroom.

Local fire and rescue teams were onsite quickly and had the fire extinguished.

Administration will secure temporary space on the Fulton campus for offices to relocate to on Monday.

All WIFI and data services were restored to campus on Saturday night, March 1.

