Building in more moisture, clouds, and rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The winds have continued coming in from the SW, allowing for moisture to move in from the Gulf of Mexico. Cloud coverage will keep building in, ahead of the rain chance Friday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds tonight. Fairly nice night, with lows dropping into the middle 40s. Not cold, but not necessarily mild either.

THURSDAY: Cloud coverage will continue filing in Thursday. High temperatures should return to the low to middle 70s by the afternoon. The rain chance is light Thursday, but a few showers are possible in the evening hour, mostly moving in during the overnight hours and continuing throughout Friday. Overnight low temps will drop into the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: A Gulf low pressure system will be in charge of Friday’s conditions. Rain showers are likely to start up in the morning hours, continuing from overnight. Expect rain to continue into the afternoon, with amounts ranging from one half to one inch for most spots. Temperatures will be knocked down into the low to middle 60s. Low temperatures will continue in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: Slow clearing for Saturday, with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Sunday will return to conditions that are bright and sunny, with highs bouncing back to near 70 degrees. Church-goers Sunday morning, may want to bundle up with a layer or two that can easily be removed with the afternoon heat.