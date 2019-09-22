Bulldog Burger restaurant opening new location in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A strong economy coupled with a growing business and entertainment district are two reasons a local company decided to build another restaurant in the area.

Bulldog Burger will soon launch its Tupelo restaurant. The restaurant is owned by the “Eat With Us” Group.

The Columbus based restaurant group has a Bulldog Burger in Starkville.

Bernard Bean is one of the owners and felt the demand was strong for a Tupelo location on South Gloster Street.

“Tupelo and the Crosstown, downtown area has been really good to us, we like this area, we see it developing and we thought this old building was a really good opportunity to bring a new concept, we’re excited about it, Tupelo has been so good to us since we opened Harvey’s in 1989,” said Bean.

Bulldog Burger is in what once was a Studebaker dealership years ago and more recently, a tool and machine shop.

The building has 3,000 square foot of space in front available for lease.