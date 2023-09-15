Bulldog Nation prepares to host LSU at Davis Wade Stadium

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Bulldog fans will pack Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday to watch their team take on Number 14 LSU.

The SEC contest has gotten a lot of attention including that of a national broadcast.

“SEC Nation” will air live from the Junction at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The show will feature interviews with coaches, previews of other SEC games, and interaction with fans.

The hosts were on campus for meetings and other pre-show setup.

“I think it’s one of the best venues in the SEC. For all the years coming here, what is it to now, I think the people are so sweet and genuine. I just think there’s just a sense of community, kindness, and humility, and just contagious. And I was even saying to my wife this morning. It’s just a special place when you feel like the kindness that is so contagious here. It’s really cool,” said Tim Tebow, SEC Nation.

The Dawg Walk starts at 8:55 a.m. Kickoff is at 11.

