Bully’s Closet soon to help student interview needs

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI)- When it comes to job interviews, the pros say “dress for the job you want,” but for college students coming up with the money to achieve that look can be hard.

But Bully’s Closet at MSU is hoping to take care of some of that worry.

- Advertisement -

As students near the end of their college careers, they begin to look towards their professional careers, but sometimes dressing the part can be a challenge.

A program at Mississippi State could help them meet that challenge.

“The Student Association saw a need for professional clothing for our students. Whether they want to interview for an organization or for internships, all of their professional endeavors, they are in need of professional clothing. So then we decided to start a closet where students can come and get clothes for those endeavors,” said Mayah Emerson.

It’s called Bully’s closet, and it could be a big help for those struggling with the cost of college.

“Not all students may be able to afford those, and this gives them an opportunity to dress appropriately for interviews and other events,” said Susan Seal.

The President’s Commission on the Status of Women and MSU Career Center set out to help bring in donations.

“We had a great response today. It serves two purposes. One is to bring awareness to Bully’s Closet for our students, so they know that these clothes are available, and the other is to make people who want to donate aware that they can do it today, but they can also do it anytime at the Student Union on the third floor, and we have also collected a good bit of clothes today. We’ve had a lot of people come by and drop off men’s and women’s clothes,” said Seal.

The goal is to get the Bully’s Closet open as soon as possible.

“From here the ultimate vision is to have a closet a room a space of its own where students can come there be someone working there for students to check out their clothing, so the vision is for it to look like a little store for students right here on campus,” said Mayah Emerson.

The Student Association is accepting new or gently used clothes to stock their shelves.

They are looking for all sizes so that students will have options.