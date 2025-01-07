Bundle up for the next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An Arctic airmass from the North has settled in to Northeast Mississippi, creating frigid temperatures to last through the week’s end. Though it will not help temperatures to warm drastically, more sunshine will return for the next couple of days.

TODAY: The cold temperatures stick around for your Tuesday with afternoon highs peaking into the low 40s. Thankfully, the winds will calm down throughout the day which will help to ease the wind chill. We will also get to see more sunshine today too with a few passing clouds.

TONIGHT: We will have a couple of passing clouds tonight with a slight northerly breeze at 5 mph. If you are doing anything out and about tonight, you will need the jacket or sweatshirt as temperatures will begin to plummet into the low 20s, especially after the sun goes down.

WEDNESDAY: It is a copy and paste forecast for Wednesday. Highs into the low 40s by the afternoon but with plenty of sunshine. Due to the lack cloud cover expected Wednesday, our overnight lows will be pretty chilly, most likely in the upper teens and low 20s.

THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY: Confidence is slowly increasing as we look towards Thursday night into Friday for some type of wintry precipitation to fall across our viewing area thanks to a cold front from the North and a coastal low moving through, bringing moisture back into the picture. This event is still a couple days away, and there are still more model runs to be gone over. Overall, it does look like some wintry precipitation is in the forecast for Friday; however, the real challenge right now is determining the location and line between where snow will form versus freezing rain/sleet or regular cold rain. Stay up to date with us!