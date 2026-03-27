Burn bans issued for Lowndes County and Noxubee County

LOWNDES COUNTY /NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes and Noxubee Counties become the latest to issue burn bans. Both counties issued those bans today.

Dry, windy conditions and more potential fuel for wildfires have prompted those bans.

Several counties in Mississippi, including Lowndes and Noxubee, are under a Red Flag Warning posted by the National Weather Service out of Jackson.

No outdoor burning is allowed. This includes: bonfires, campfires, fire rings, fire pits, debris burning, agricultural field burning, and burn barrels.

Lowndes County has exceptions in place for the Mississippi Forestry Commission and Certified Burn Managers. Noxubee is only making exceptions for the Forestry Commission.

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