Burn bans still remain in effect for several counties

A reminder to area residents, even with last weekend’s rain, ground conditions remain dry and wind has still been an issue.

Those conditions have caused several counties to keep their burn bans in place.

In our area: Lowndes and Noxubee Counties have burn bans in place at least until Monday, April 27th. Clay and Lee Counties bans don’t expire until April 30th, and Lafayette’s burn ban stands until Thursday, May 7.

Generally speaking, that means no open burning of any sort. This includes campfires, bonfires, trash fires, burn barrels, fire pits, fire rings, debris burning, and field burning.

Some county’s are allowing limited exemptions. For more on those, go to the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s website and look under the Burning Info tab.

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