Business owners asking road owner to pay their half of paving expenses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus hopes a business owner will help fix a pothole riddled road.

The road between Chick-fil-A and the backside of Magnolia Place shopping center is barely drivable.

Driver dodge the craters, hoping they don’t also have to shop for a new tire, as they make their way to the busy shopping center and restaurant.

The city owns half the road and can repair its portion of the roadway.

However, it cannot repair the portion of the road that belongs to a private property owner.

Why you ask? Because that would be against the law.

Now, it is asking the owner of the other half of the road to pay their share of the paving expenses.

If agreed on, the city will get quotes for the repaving project.