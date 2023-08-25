Business owners prepare for tailgating as football season approaches

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Time is ticking; college football is almost here.

The season kicks off Saturday, August 26, 2023, but Mississippi State and Ole Miss have to wait until September 2, 2023.

Local hotels and businesses are gearing up for big crowds at the game and the tailgate. Preparations have begun for workers at Southern Tradition Tailgate and business owners in Starkville.

Owner of Hobie’s on Main Hobie Hobart said when the season rolls around there are some mixed emotions.

“From a fan point, I love it, from a business point you have to work a little extra and get creative,” said Hobart.

Hobart has been tailgating for years for Mississippi State football and baseball games. He said businesses thrive off of all of the fans that come to town.

“You better get on board as a business and you start catering, you better cater to people and deliver to them,” said Hobart.

Hobart and Southern Tradition Tailgate owner Brad Vickers said tailgating continues to grow year after year.

“We started out our first year I think we had 24 packages that we sold and this being our 15th year we’re up to about 175 packages so it’s grown incredibly just within our company but campus-wide it seems to be on full throttle,” said Vickers.

Southern Tradition Tailgate is the exclusive tailgating company for the Bulldogs, but they also hit other SEC schools. Vickers said all of his season packages have sold out for MSU but his company is spreading its wings all over the state.

“Ole Miss has shown some growth in the grove with our tailgating packages and other companies as well that are allowed there and we just got the contract to be Southern Miss’ exclusive provider too,” said Vickers.

Vickers said he still has single-game packages for people but it’s first come first serve.