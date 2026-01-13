Businesses and organizations come together to help their neighbors in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County businesses and organizations are coming together to help their neighbors.

The Macon Rotary Club, with help from Noxubee General Hospital, Bankfirst, Huber, and other area businesses, installed a community food pantry today at the Noxubee Alliance.

The first Rotary Kindness Cupboard is stocked with canned goods and shelf-stable staples to allow people who are in need of food to come and pick up what they need.

The project even involved Noxubee County students. The Carpentry and Construction class at the Noxubee Career and Technical Center built the cupboard and will be building at least 2 more.

Those involved saw a need and wanted to do something to help.

“We want to give back, and we want to give back to the community. We want to show everybody that if you work together and come together, you get great results. And, instead of always asking for something, see if you can give something away,” said Noxubee General Hospital HR Director Derek Cole.

“There are kind people out there. There are people who care in this community. That it’s okay if you need help. It’s okay if you have to reach out, and we want to help. Take what you need, leave what you can. We’re going to keep this full. We’re going to keep it going, and we’re excited to be able to do that,” said Macon Rotary Club President Jessica Bruce.

The Rotary Kindness Cupboard is located at the Noxubee Alliance on South Washington Street in Macon, directly behind the Courthouse. Donations can be dropped off at the Human Resources office at Noxubee General Hospital or Bankfirst.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.