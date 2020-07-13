Busy Weekend for Tupelo Police

[PRESS RELEASE]

TUPELO, Miss.

07-13-2020

TPD Officers Assaulted in 3 Separate Incidents

In the span of 72 hours Tupelo Officers have been involved in 3 separate incidents where an officer was the victim of an assault. While it is not uncommon for officers in Tupelo to be assaulted by suspects it is unusual to have 3 in one weekend.

On July 10, 2020 at approximately 7:00 pm Officers were called to a Grand Cove address for a disturbance. A 20-year-old male (Caleb Richardson) was allegedly using illegal drugs in the home and the homeowner wanted him to leave. Richardson chose instead to hide from officers in a closet and when approached charged them with a fire poker. After a struggle an ECD (Taser) was used to control Richardson and he was taken into custody. During the arrest 2 TPD officers were also bitten by a dog on scene. Richardson continued to resist even after being placed into patrol car. He was transported to LSO where a medical unit was called to asses his condition due to elevated heart rates and continued erratic behavior. Richardson was then transported to NMMC for observation. TPD Detectives are evaluating the evidence and charges will be forthcoming as appropriate. Thankfully the 2 involved officers were not injured.

On July 12, 2020 at approximately 12:30 am Officers were called to a Lumpkin Avenue address for a 10-year-old juvenile who had come to a neighbor’s home upset due to his mother being intoxicated, screaming and throwing things. Officers contacted suspect Cassie Tierce (female, 38 y/o) who was highly intoxicated and screaming. As officers attempted to speak with Tierce she struck an officer in the face with her hand. Tierce was immediately controlled, detained and handcuffed. Tierce was transported to LSO where she was charged with Child Endangerment and Simple Assault on a Police Officer. After consultation with DHS the juvenile was placed into custody of a relative. Neither Suspect or Officer appeared to have any injuries.

On July 12, 2020 at approximately 2:45 pm Officers responded to 1001 Barnes Crossing (Belk) for a shoplifting call. As officers attempted to interview a suspect she fled on foot and got into the driver’s seat of a waiting Ford Mustang. The initial officer attempted to detain the suspect by pulling her from the car but she drove off dragging the officer a short distance. Back-up TPD officers attempted to catch up too and stop the Mustang but suspect(s) eluded officers. The officer that was dragged was examined at NMMC and released with cuts and a possible torn hamstring. Additional jurisdictions north of Tupelo did locate the Mustang and attempt to stop it but all agencies eventually abandoned the pursuit as speeds became too dangerous to continue. Tupelo Detectives are examining evidence as the investigation continues into identifying suspect(s).

TPD Responds to 3 Separate Assaults Involving Shots Fired

On July 11, 2020 at approximately 12:00 pm Tupelo Patrol Officers responded to the NMMC ER for a reported gunshot victim. The adult male victim was uncooperative and would only advise that he was shot in Tupelo but gave varying statements as to where the shooting actually occurred. The victim was in serious but stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives and TPD Patrol have searched several areas listed as possible crime scenes but no specific location has been identified.

On July 12, 2020 at approximately 09:30 am TPD responded to the intersection of South Gloster and Hwy 6 for a report of a shooting. An adult male victim with apparent non-life-threatening injuries was located and transported to NMMC. Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and there is currently no suspect information to release. When suspect information is available it will be released.

On July 12, 2020 at approximately 4:00 pm TPD was dispatched to Rabbit Drive for a shots fired call. A witness advised that they heard a verbal altercation in the parking lot and then heard one gun shot. All suspects fled prior to officer’s arrival. Some possible suspect information was developed at scene as well as recovery of spent shell casing. No victims were located. Approximately 45 minutes later Officers received information that the dispute had stemmed from a domestic disturbance. The investigation is ongoing.

Statement from Chief Aguirre:

“The growing trend of settling arguments with gunfire is a deadly mistake. Tupelo has already seen 2 young lives lost this year to these types of shootings. Please let us come together and work to stop this madness before we have another tragedy.”

“We at TPD also want to thank all of the citizens who have reached out to us over the past few weeks with cards, snacks, visits and prayers. These acts of kindness really do help morale during these trying times. Our officers know their job is dangerous and they also know that the overwhelming majority of our citizens support our local law enforcement.”