Buy a tree, change a life at Northeast Mississippi church

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church has been selling Christmas trees to fund local and international mission projects.

Cornerstone Church took part in its annual program called “Buy A Tree, Change A Life.” The church had 150 fresh Christmas trees for sale at its Tupelo location.

- Advertisement -

All of the trees were donated to the church, so all funds from the sales of the trees go to international and local mission work.

“A hundred percent of the proceeds, through purchase of Christmas trees, goes back out, so nobody is giving to the church, giving through the church and being able to help people this Christmas season and we’re so excited to help our orphanage in Cambodia and here at Plantersville Middle School and a Christmas program for them so we’re excited about that,” said NextGen Pastor Michael Watkins.

At last count, there were about 40 trees left. The trees are sold during normal office hours at the church on Briar Ridge Road.