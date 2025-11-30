C.F.D. received a call about a fire at the landfill

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Around 6:30 Saturday afternoon, the Columbus Fire and Rescue team responded to a fire at the city’s landfill.

The landfill’s gate was locked, and Casey Bush was called to the scene to unlock the gate so that fire crews could enter.

Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes tells WCBI, his department will investigate the cause of the fire.

Hughes also said, if the fire is not threatening any nearby homes, it will be allowed to burn until Sunday morning when fire crews are able to safely drive in without getting stuck in mud or colliding with debris.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X