New Hope’s Caleb Parr signs to play basketball at Queens University

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) —Former New Hope and Northeast Mississippi Community College guard Caleb Parr signed with Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Parr helped lead the Trojans to a state championship appearance in 2022.

At NEMCC Parr averaged nearly 11 points per game on 42 percent shooting. He also was efficient from beyond the arc knocking down 41 percent of three-point attempts.