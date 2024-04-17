Caledonia basketball players sign with area colleges

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) — A trio of Caledonia basketball players signed with area colleges Wednesday.

The boys basketball team had 6-foot-7 Jeremiah Dumas and 6-foot-5 Mason Godsey sign with schools. Dumas signed to play at Mississippi Delta Community College and Godsey signed with the Mississippi University for Women.

“I’m very excited to get the opportunity to continue to play the game I love,” Dumas said.

Liberty Hughes from the girls team signed with Northwest Mississippi Community College.