History suggests Ole Miss will be able to fill the void left by Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins had 2,725 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns the past two years for Ole Miss. He left the Rebels to join Ohio State this offseason. “He’s one of the best players in all of college football,” Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said.

If any coach can fill the void that he left, it’s Kiffin. In his four seasons at Ole Miss, the Rebels have finished in the top four in the SEC in rushing yards per game.

2023- 178 YPG (4th)

2022- 262 YPG (1st)

2021- 218 YPG (3rd)

2020- 217 YPG (1st)

Between Ulysses Bentley returning and the additions of Logan Diggs from LSU, Rashad Amos from Miami (Ohio) and others, the Rebels are set up well.

“That’s very hard to replace, we have a number of guys that we are excited about. Some that have some health issues that we’ll have to work through, through training camp and even into the season,” Kiffin said. “We’re always going to try and find the best way to win. For those of you who covered us over the years, that can look very different each year. Go back to Alabama and those three offenses all looked different. We’ll always evolve as coaches to work our offense and systems around our players so we perform the best to win the most games.”