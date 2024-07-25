Ole Miss pitcher, Tupelo native Hunter Elliott will return for senior season in 2025

Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott announced on “X” that he will return for his senior season in 2025. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Elliott in the 20th round of last week’s MLB Draft.

The Tupelo native helped lead Ole Miss to a national championship in 2022. That season he tossed 80 innings, had a 2.70 ERA and finished the year with 102 strikeouts. Elliott pitched six innings in 2023 before having Tommy John Surgery. He missed the rest of the 2023 season and the entire 2024 slate.

Now, Elliott has a chance to boost his draft stock next season and head coach Mike Bianco gets a proven pitcher back who shined in the team’s brightest moments in the postseason.