Caledonia Elementary School District receives grant from International Paper

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – An area industry is investing in the future of education in Lowndes County.

International Paper presented a $5,000 grant to the Lowndes County School District on October 16.

The money will go towards building reading lofts for the Pre-K classes at Caledonia Elementary School.

The lofts provide a quiet space for students to build their reading skills and engage in other enrichment activities.

Supporting early literacy is just one of the causes that International Paper promotes through its grant program, and that support doesn’t end with the check presentation.

“I think it’s important that they see businesses in the community get involved and give back. And, financially is just one way that we do it. We come into the schools and make paper with them. We facilitate, like, early engineering opportunities for kids to get that exposure and see what it’s all about. It’s important, what’s happening here in the classroom, but they’re not going to be here forever. We want them to join the workforce and have exposure to what’s here in the Golden Triangle”, said Kellum Hawk, Communications Manager for International Paper.

“It will give them extra space in the classroom. It’ll give the kids a space, a cozy space, for the kids to read and do other learning activities, use their imagination, and I know they’re going to absolutely love it. We’re just so grateful”, said Caledonia Elementary Pre-K Teacher, Heather Herring.

Since 2017, International Paper has distributed $550,000 in foundation grants to its signature causes in the area, including an earlier grant to build similar reading lofts at New Hope Elementary School.

