Caledonia man faces a felony for Domestic Violence

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man is facing a felony for Domestic Violence.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department was called to a home on Wolfe Road about a disturbance with a weapon inside city limits.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said 46-year-old Christopher Box got into a fight with his son inside the family home on Thursday, July 16, and things escalated.

During the fight, Hawkins said Box went outside to grab a pistol from his truck.

Before Box could return inside, his wife allegedly locked the doors of the house.

Box then broke the window to gain access, Hawkins says.

Officials say deputies arrested Box because he was the primary aggressor and charged him with aggravated domestic assault.

No shots were fired.

On Friday, Box was released on a bond set at $50,000.

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