Caledonia man plans to show off ‘monster melon’ at farmers’ market

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s not every day you see a 145-pound watermelon, but you can see one on August 17 if you get by the Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market in Columbus.

Wayne Houk of Caledonia grew this monster melon and will have it on display at the Farmers’ Market.

We did not get an official length, but as a point of reference, that is a full-size hay bale next to the watermelon.

The Farmers’ Market is open from 7 to 10 a.m. on Thursdays.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter