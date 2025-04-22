Caledonia Middle School hosts Self Care Day for students

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Life can get challenging at times, and it’s important to know how to handle adversity when it comes.

The Caledonia Middle School hosts its Self-Care Day for students and teachers.

The event teaches 6th-8th graders the importance of adding self-care to a routine.

Educators said the goal is improvements in test scores and mental health.

There is no age requirement for dealing with mental health.

Finding out what helps you cope with stress can open up academic goals for students to new heights.

Caledonia Middle School switched up its regular schedule for overlooked reasons that students may face.

The inaugural Self-Care Day helps students and teachers identify ways to cope with stress, anxiety, and depression.

“I really enjoy learning most about how I can be more positive, and as for my classmates,” Easton Holliman said. “Because it helps us build each other up more, and we really need that in school and stuff like that.

There were several stations available for students, such as yoga, positive affirmations, sports, and other activities.

Caledonia Middle School counselor, Natalie Faucette, said the event lets students know about the resources that can enhance their emotional, mental, and physical health.

“They have chores and they have other responsibilities to do at home, and those are not bad things at all, but we also want them to learn how to insert something that’s for them,” Faucette said. “Something that they can do to fill their bucket because when you do that you release so many different chemicals in your brain that just make you feel better. It just changes your mindset.”

Organizations, such as, the MUW Campus Recreation were at the event to share how it can help.

“It’s fantastic because we have all the youth here thriving the entire time and they get so overwhelmed when it comes down to educational goals and things like that,” Glen Halbert said. “So, being able to highlight that recreation is important for your mental well-being, physical well-being and, holistically as an individual.”

Administrators said having coping skills allows students to push themselves outside of the classroom.

“There’s a lot of change,” Jeannie Jernigan said. “A lot of change between friend groups, a lot of change individually and sometimes they don’t really understand hoe to navigate those changes and so any kind of tools we can give them help them better able, to adapt to all the changes that they are going to go through and middle school is really a time that peaks.”

Caledonia Middle School will continue to provide the needed resources to help students with mental health.

