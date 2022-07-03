Caledonia park commission hosts stars and stripes celebration

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- Some folks are getting a head start of Fourth of July festivities.

The Town of Caledonia and Park Commission hosted a Stars and Stripes Celebration.

Dozens made their way to the Ola. J. Pickett Park Saturday afternoon for the grand opening of the splash pad, free food, and live music.

Event organizers say it’s great to see the community come together and have fun in the sun.