Caledonia softball defeats Choctaw Central to advance in 4A playoffs

Caledonia softball beat Choctaw Central 4-2 in game three to win the series and advance to the third round of the 4A playoffs.

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but the Cavaliers responded immediately, tying the game.

Caledonia was led by Camryn Higginbotham, who led the team with 2 RBIs, and pitcher Katelyn Hill, who didn’t allow an earned run.

Caledonia will face the winner of Itawamba and Newton County in the third round of the playoffs.