East Webster baseball looks to bring home fourth state championship

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) — East Webster baseball advanced to the 3A state championship after sweeping Mooreville in the north half championship Saturday. The Wolverines have dominated in the playoffs thus far. They haven’t played a single game three and have outscored opponents 97-17.

The last challenge is a matchup with West Marion at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss. Game one is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday and game two is at 1 p.m. Thursday. Game three will be played Saturday, if necessary.

A win over West Marion would give the Wolverines their fourth state title in school history. That’s been a goal of these players since junior high.

“Every day I come out here and work for a state championship, and now we’ve got to this point,” senior shortstop Briceton Johnson said.