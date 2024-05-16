East Union softball secures second straight state championship

East Union softball defeated Pisgah 11-3 in the second game of the 2A state championship to clinch the state title.

The Urchins were led by freshman Lucy Cochran in both games. Cochran tossed a complete game shutout in game one. The Dragons scored three runs in the first inning of game two off of Cochran but she settled in and shut them down for the rest of the game.

Marley Clayton roped a go-ahead double in the third inning to take a 4-3 lead and the Urchins would add on from there.

For the second straight season, East Union softball is the state champion.