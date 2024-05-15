Mantachie softball dominates St. Patrick in game 1 of 3A state championship

Mantachie softball made a statement in game one of the 3A state championship series, blowing out St. Patrick 13-0.

The Mustangs got the bats rolling early and they never slowed down. Juliet Martin opened the scoring with a two-RBI double in the first inning. Allie Ensey kept things going in the second with a two-run home run and the Mustangs never looked back.

Mantachie will take on the Fighting Irish again Thursday at Noon. The Mustangs can bring the 3A championship back to Mantachie with a win.