Caledonia vs. Aberdeen football game ends in all out brawl on field

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tackles and hard hits are part of high school football, but on Friday night in Caledonia, some of those hits were reported on the sidelines, and there may have been more than players involved.

A massive fight broke out on the field, leaving players, coaches, and parents stunned.

Now, law enforcement, the school districts, and the Mississippi High School Athletics Association are also looking into the incident.

What started out as a Friday night high school football game among friendly rivals ended as an all-out brawl.

At least two players required medical attention.

And it was all captured on video.

“That’s why we have coaches. That’s why we have referees. Let them do their job and sort it all out on the field. If you need to discipline your children, do that at home and let the refs and the coaches do their job,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

The Caledonia vs. Aberdeen football in Caledonia was called after parents and fans breached the field and allegedly started to throw blows at players.

What happened on the field and sidelines is also being investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Hawkins said his department will make arrests if that investigation shows that a crime was committed during the fight.

“If we can determine that a parent or some of the fans that participated in the altercation committed an offense, then we will seek charges on those offenders. The problem is that there were so many people on the field, so many pushing and shoving and grabbing and choking, hitting, kicking that was going on. It’s hard to determine what happened,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins encouraged fans who may have been recording, to share their videos with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

It could be evidence.

“We know that there were several people in the stands videotaping the altercation that happened on the field. We’re asking for the public’s help. If you happen to have a video of that altercation, we would like to look at it so we can put the pieces of the puzzle together so we can determine what actually happened,” said Hawkins.

Lowndes County School Superintendent Sam Allison released a statement saying, “We are working with MHSAA and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the unfortunate events from the end of the football game this past Friday night between Caledonia High School and Aberdeen High School.”

The Aberdeen School District and The Mississippi High School Activities Association both said they are investigating the incident and do not wish to comment any further.

