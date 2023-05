Caledonia woman accused of stabbing husband is out on bond

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A woman in Lowndes County is facing charges after her husband was wounded with a knife.

Lowndes County deputies arrested 42-year-old Lakeyla Beaver of Caledonia Saturday morning.

She’s charged with Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault.

Investigators say the victim was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle where he underwent surgery to treat a knife wound.

Beaver is out of jail on bond.