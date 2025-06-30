Man in Scooby Doo outfit wanted for burglary in AL

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WCBI) – The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs your help in finding a burglar.

The person that you see in this video right here on your screen broke into the Quick Stop on Highway 82 in Duncanville.

You can see that the suspect is wearing a Scooby Doo outfit.

Officers responded to the store after the security alarm activated at 3:45 am last Sunday, June 29.

The suspect took cash and coins, but no snacks.

He appears to be a white male, around 5’9″.

If you have any information about who this masked man might be, you are asked to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department or use the P3 tips app, and remember that you can report anonymously.

If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.