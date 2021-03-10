Calhoun City Police Chief arrested and indicted for embezzlement

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Calhoun City Police Chief is arrested, accused of submitting bogus timesheets.

51-year-old LaTana Williams was indicted for embezzlement.

- Advertisement -

State Auditor Shad White says Williams submitted timesheets claiming to be on the clock as police chief while working a second job in Pontotoc County.

Investigators believe Williams was paid more than 67 hundred dollars for hours she did not work as police chief.

She was given a demand letter for over ten thousand dollars.

The Auditor’s office was called after Williams was absent during an emergency call in 2019.

White says the alleged scheme started in late 2018.

Bond for Williams was set at 25 thousand dollars.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.