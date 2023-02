Calhoun County child dies after accidental shooting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County child died after an accidental shooting.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said the shooting happened Monday afternoon on County Road 361.

10-year-old Oaklee Brasher died.

Pollan told WCBI no charges will be filed and the shooting is being ruled accidental.

No other details are being released at this time.

