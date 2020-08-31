Calhoun County nursing home caught on fire early Monday morning

CALHOUN COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County nursing home caught on fire early this morning.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says a fire was reported at Bruce Community Living Center about 6:15 AM.

Patients were moved to another part of the building while crews worked to find the cause of the fire alarm.

Firefighters believe an air conditioner unit locked up and created the smoke.

There was a large amount of emergency responders on scene to help.

All of the patients are safe and no injuries were reported.

Video from Sheriff Greg Pollan.