Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Watches Streets Of Chickasaw County During Funeral For Fallen Officer

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Law enforcement is a brotherhood and when one hurts, everyone hurts, and they also help each other out.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department took over patrol duties throughout Chickasaw County Friday afternoon.

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies wanted to be sure that every deputy and employee with the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department had the opportunity to attend the visitation and funeral for Investigator Voyles.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says he has known the Voyles family for years and it was his way of showing support during this tragic time.

“The day after the accident I sat down with the sheriff, offered myself, my guys, anything we could do, to make this, easier in any way, we are here, today, after we pay our respects at the church, we are going out on patrol in Chickasaw County, assist in overflow calls, or anything they need we will be here until the sheriff doesn’t need us anymore,” Sheriff Pollan said.

Law enforcement agencies from across the entire state were in Houston for Deputy Voyles funeral services.