CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County teenager is indicted on a child sex crime.

17-year-old Jaquan Chaires is charged with the sexual battery of a child under the age of 14.

Prosecutors allege the incident happened in November 2019.

Chaires is more than 24 months older than the alleged victim, who was 12 at the time.

No trial date has been set.

Chaires remains in jail on a 50 thousand dollar bond.