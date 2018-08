CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man will spend 25 years in prison following his guilty plea to a second degree murder charge, Friday.

Rocdriques Denton, 26, entered the plea in connection with the 2015 slaying of Kenneth Patterson during a home invasion in Pittsboro.

Denton and another man broke into the house and a gunfight started which left Patterson dead.

The second suspect Vintril Bobo plead guilty earlier.