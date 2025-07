Tax-free back-to-school shopping to begin this weekend

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Back-to-school shopping will be a little cheaper this weekend.

The tax-free weekend for back-to-school items begins Friday, July 11, and ends on Sunday, July 13.

Clothing, shoes, and school supplies are eligible.

However, each item must remain under $100.

Rental items and layaway purchases do not qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday.

Many area students will return to school later this month.

