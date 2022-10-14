Calm and Clear

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions remain warm through Sunday, then another front arrives dropping our temperatures significantly.



TONIGHT: Beautiful evening, clear and cool overnight with a low temperature near 50.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine on tap, drier air will keep us more comfortable. High:84, Low 55.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase ahead of an approaching cold front, high temperatures will peak in the low 80s with overnight lows landing in the mid 50s. A slight chance of a shower remains in the forecast through the day.

NEXT WEEK: A drastic cool down is expected following an anticipated cold front passage. Temperatures will range through the upper 50s to low 70s with overnight lows falling to the 30s!

Consider pulling a coat from your closet!