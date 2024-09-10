Calm before the storm

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One last calm night before, Francine begins impacting the Magnolia state. Getting ready for some yucky weather!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Middle 60s tonight. Conditions will be overall calm, adding in a few extra clouds through the night.

WEDNESDAY: Most of the mid-week will be dry for our NE corner. Clouds will continue filing in throughout the day, as Francine makes its way towards land. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s. By the evening, showers will start inching North. Lows will drop to the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: After making landfall Wednesday afternoon, it is expected to quickly move northeast into Mississippi Wednesday night and into Thursday. This will spread heavy rain and gusty winds northward across the state. Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue into Thursday morning across our coverage area as well. The weather should significantly improve Thursday afternoon as drier air wraps in from the southwest. In total, 2-4″ of rain should fall along with potential of wind gusts of 30-50 mph. Since we’ll remain on the northeast/east side of the center, some tornado potential will exist as well during this timeframe.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: The remnant low of Francine will weaken but be absorbed/remain an upper-low spinning across parts of the Mid-South. This will keep scattered showers in the forecast Friday into Sunday, and we’ll need to watch for any stationary rain band developing in this pattern. While not likely, a localized stripe of heavy rain could set up across the Mid-South. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s.