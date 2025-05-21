Calm end to a busy few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A calmer end to a busy beginning of the week. More rain potential for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Calm and quiet. There may be a few light passing clouds, but it going to be a relatively clear night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Another calm but great day to enjoy! High temperatures will be in the middle 80s, with lower dew points. This means the humidity is taking a half step back, for just a minute. Expect a mostly sunny sky with passing clouds throughout the day. Overnight lows remain comfortable in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: A bit cooler! For the end of our week, highs are only expected to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Extra clouds will be present throughout the day, with an isolated chance for showers early in the morning.

WEEKEND: Chances for rain build back in for our Memorial Day weekend. Scattered rain is expected ahead of a warm front. Eventually it will stall out locking conditions in place for Sunday and Monday, with continued showers and storms. High temps return to the middle to upper 80s.