Calm for tonight with thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few spotty showers still possible this evening, but most of us will stay dry. We’ll see a better chance for some thunderstorms developing for tomorrow afternoon and into the overnight hours. Rain chances stick around for a few more days with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s by the middle of next week!

TONIGHT – A few spotty showers across the region remain possible tonight before clearing overnight. Expect overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW – Starting off our Sunday mild with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up into the middle 80s! Things remain dry for the first half of the day with a steady increase in clouds for the afternoon. We’ll start to see thunderstorms moving into the area by tomorrow afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours.

NEXT WEEK – Warm and rainy conditions continue into next week with a few isolated showers sticking around. Temperatures will be climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the beginning of next week! Another round of heavier rain moves in by Thursday when our next cold front pushes through.