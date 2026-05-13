Calm Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our nice weather is continuing for the rest of the week. Temperatures remain warm with little to no rain chances.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will quickly climb out of the 50’s into the mid-80’s by this afternoon, with partly cloudy conditions through the day. A cold front will push through the area today, but rain is unlikely. A stray shower is possible, particularly in our northern counties, but most of us will be dry today.

THURSDAY: We’ll have a brief cool-down due to the passing of the cold front, but we’ll still be relatively warm. High temperatures will be in the upper-70’s with mostly sunny conditions throughout the day.

FRIDAY: Rebounding right back to the mid-80’s by Friday afternoon. Overall, we’ll have a great end to the week with warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Get outside and don’t forget the sunscreen!