Calm weather expected before a strong cold front arrives Friday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: We begin a gradual warming trend through the end of the week, then much colder air arrives Friday night and Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper-30s. Calm wind.

THURSDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-60s. Calm wind.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Overnight lows in the upper-30s. North wind: 3-5 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another round of showers and thunderstorms will enter the region Friday with our next cold front. There is a chance the cold air catches up to the precipitation, and we get a short period of rain/snow mix Friday night after midnight. Light accumulations on grassy surfaces is possible. Much colder air will arrive for the first half of the weekend with highs in the low-40s on Saturday.