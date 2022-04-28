Camgian hosted 5th annual walk at lunch event

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Camgian hosted their 5th annual walk at lunch event today at the Thad Cochran Research Center at Mississippi State University.

Organizers of this event encourage people around the area to take time out of their day to go outside and eat lunch as they walk.

As people do their walking they are also encouraged to bring canned goods and donate to local food drives.

People who donate received a raffle ticket for every 2 cans that were donated to put in a drawing for gift cards to local restaurants around Starkville.

Last year Walk at Lunch had over 250 people to join in on the festivities and Camgian hopes to continue to grow for the years to come.