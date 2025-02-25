Camgian in Starkville is adding more jobs to expanding business

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville-based software firm is expanding and adding more than a dozen new, high-tech jobs.

Camgian Corporation is making a $2.5 million investment in its Starkville headquarters.

The company specializes in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning technology for government and private sector clients around the world.

Camgian plans to upgrade its high-performance computing capacity to support larger scale AI model training and testing.

Expansion plans also include broadening its software development and testing capabilities.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing financial assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive.

The City of Starkville and Oktibbeha County are also providing incentives.

The expansion is expected to create 15 new jobs.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.